Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 3:57PM PST until February 5 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu
Coast, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.