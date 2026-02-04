Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 2:51AM PST until February 4 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu
Coast, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.