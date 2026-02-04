Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 1:40PM PST until February 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys, Western San Fernando Valley, and Western Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.