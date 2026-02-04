Skip to Content
TEST of Non-Weather Emergency Message System – Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management

Published 2:04 pm

TEST TEST TEST

This is a test of the Non-Weather Emergency Message system (known as N-W-E-M), conducted by the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management. This system can activate compatible Weather Radios throughout Santa Barbara County during emergencies.

THIS IS ONLY A TEST.

No action is required at this time.

If this were an actual emergency, important information and instructions would follow. This concludes the test of the Non-Weather Emergency Message system for Santa Barbara County.

National Weather Service

