TEST of Non-Weather Emergency Message System – Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management

This is a test of the Non-Weather Emergency Message system (known as N-W-E-M), conducted by the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management. This system can activate compatible Weather Radios throughout Santa Barbara County during emergencies.

No action is required at this time.

If this were an actual emergency, important information and instructions would follow. This concludes the test of the Non-Weather Emergency Message system for Santa Barbara County.