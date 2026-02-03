Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 5:01PM PST until February 4 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
February 4, 2026 2:26 am
Published 5:01 pm

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Western San Fernando Valley,
and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on area roadways may be affected by
gusty cross winds. Roadways affected may include Highways 14, 23,
101, 118, 126, and Interstates 5 and 405.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.