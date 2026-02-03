Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 5:01PM PST until February 4 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Western San Fernando Valley,
and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on area roadways may be affected by
gusty cross winds. Roadways affected may include Highways 14, 23,
101, 118, 126, and Interstates 5 and 405.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.