Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 5:01PM PST until February 4 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on area roadways may be affected by
gusty cross winds. Roadways affected may include Highway 33.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

