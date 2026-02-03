Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 1:27PM PST until February 4 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Santa Susana Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 2 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.