Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 1:27PM PST until February 4 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches,
Ventura County Inland Coast, Western San Fernando Valley, and
Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 2 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.