Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 30 at 1:09PM PST until January 30 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 9:34 pm
Published 1:09 pm

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph common.
Local gusts to 45 mph in the mountains and hills.

* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern
Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.