Wind Advisory issued January 30 at 1:09PM PST until January 30 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph common.
Local gusts to 45 mph in the mountains and hills.
* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern
Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.