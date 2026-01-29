Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 12:37AM PST until January 29 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and Western
San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…From 4 AM early this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.