Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 2:47AM PST until January 17 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County Inland Coast,
and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.