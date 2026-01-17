Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 2:47AM PST until January 17 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 11:06 am
Published 2:47 am

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Susana Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.