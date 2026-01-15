Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 12:39AM PST until January 16 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, and Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Gusty cross winds could make driving difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a high chance that this advisory
could be extended into Saturday afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.