Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 2:20AM PST until January 14 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Malibu Coast and Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Gusty cross winds could make driving difficult on area roadways.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

