Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 2:20AM PST until January 14 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 2:20 am

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Santa Susana Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western
San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa
Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional Wind Advisories are likely for
later in the week.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

