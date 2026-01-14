Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 2:20AM PST until January 14 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Santa Susana Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western
San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa
Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional Wind Advisories are likely for
later in the week.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.