Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 12:55PM PST until January 14 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Malibu Coast and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Gusty cross winds could make driving difficult on area roadways.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.