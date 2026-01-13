Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 12:55PM PST until January 14 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Isolated gusts to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana Mountains, Southern
Ventura County Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Gusty cross winds could make driving difficult on area roadways.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

