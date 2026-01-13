Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 12:55PM PST until January 14 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Isolated gusts to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana Mountains, Southern
Ventura County Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Gusty cross winds could make driving difficult on area roadways.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.