Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 1:39PM PST until January 14 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Most mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional Wind Advisories are likely for
later in the week.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.