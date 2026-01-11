Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 12:46PM PST until January 12 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.