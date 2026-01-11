Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 12:39AM PST until January 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western Antelope Valley
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.