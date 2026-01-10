Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:10AM PST until January 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Strongest in the hills.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, and
recently saturated soils will increase the risk of downed trees.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of
damage due to fallen trees.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.