High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 1:22PM PST until January 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 10:14 pm
Published 1:22 pm

* WHAT…North shifting northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and
Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and
recently saturated soils will increase this risk. Widespread power
outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of
damage due to fallen trees.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

National Weather Service

