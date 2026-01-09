Beach Hazards Statement issued January 9 at 3:28PM PST until January 9 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf expected.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County
Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Surf heights of 3 to 6 feet with local
sets to 7 feet are expected.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.