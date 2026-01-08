Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 6:59PM PST until January 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

January 9, 2026 3:50 am
6:59 pm

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of
damage due to fallen trees.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

