Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 3:35PM PST until January 8 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 29 expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening. For the

Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, and

recently saturated soils will increase the risk of downed trees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.