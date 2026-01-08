Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 3:35PM PST until January 8 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, and
recently saturated soils will increase the risk of downed trees.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.