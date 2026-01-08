Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 3:35PM PST until January 8 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

January 9, 2026 12:50 am
Published 3:35 pm

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles
County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown
Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Palos Verdes
Hills, and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

