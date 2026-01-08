Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 3:35PM PST until January 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Strongest in the hills.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.