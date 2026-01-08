Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 12:37AM PST until January 9 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

