Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 12:37AM PST until January 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa
Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, and
recently saturated soils will increase the risk of downed trees.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of
damage due to fallen trees.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.