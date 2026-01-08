Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 12:37AM PST until January 10 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North shifting northeast winds, 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph expected. Winds strongest in the hills.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains

Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando

Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, and

recently saturated soils will increase the risk of downed trees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of

damage due to fallen trees.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.