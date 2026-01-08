Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 12:29PM PST until January 10 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North shifting northeast winds, 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph expected. Winds strongest in the hills.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, and
recently saturated soils will increase the risk of downed trees.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.