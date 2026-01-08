High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 6:59PM PST until January 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and
Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of
damage due to fallen trees.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.