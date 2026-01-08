High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 3:35PM PST until January 8 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.