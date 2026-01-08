High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 3:35PM PST until January 8 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 25 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
and Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM PST this evening. For
the Wind Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Risk is increased due to recently saturated soils. Widespread
power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.