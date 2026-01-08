High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 12:29PM PST until January 8 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains
Eastern Range, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and
recently saturated soils will increase this risk. Widespread power
outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.