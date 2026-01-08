High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 12:29PM PST until January 10 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North shifting northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and
Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and
recently saturated soils will increase this risk. Widespread power
outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.