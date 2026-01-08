Freeze Warning issued January 8 at 12:29PM PST until January 9 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM PST this evening. For the

Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, and

recently saturated soils will increase the risk of downed trees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of

damage due to fallen trees.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.