Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:59AM PST until January 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of
damage due to fallen trees.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.