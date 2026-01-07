Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:35PM PST until January 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa
Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, and
recently saturated soils will increase the risk of downed trees.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.