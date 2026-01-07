Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 12:21PM PST until January 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara
County Inland Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Risk is increased due to recently saturated soils. Widespread
power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.