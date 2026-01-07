Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 12:21PM PST until January 8 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 12:21 pm

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles
County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown
Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Palos Verdes
Hills, and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Risk is increased due to recently saturated soils. Widespread
power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.