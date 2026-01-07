Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 12:21PM PST until January 8 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles
County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown
Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Palos Verdes
Hills, and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Risk is increased due to recently saturated soils. Widespread
power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.