Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 12:21PM PST until January 10 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North shifting northeast winds, 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph expected. Winds strongest in the hills.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando
Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Risk is increased due to recently saturated soils. Widespread
power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.