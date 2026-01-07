High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 12:21PM PST until January 8 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Risk is increased due to recently saturated soils. Widespread
power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.