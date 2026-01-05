Beach Hazards Statement issued January 5 at 1:20AM PST until January 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated
surf focused across west facing beached expected. Minor coastal
flooding due to abnormally high tides near 7 feet combined with
elevated surf.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern
Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No
significant damage is expected. There is an increased risk of
ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out
to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and
capsize small boats nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak high tides near 7 feet are expected
between 8am and 11am.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.