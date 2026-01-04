Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 11:55AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1150 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Cambria to 16 miles southwest of Morro Bay to

31 miles west of Vandenberg Space Force Base. Movement was east at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Any waterspouts that develop may

move onshore as a weak, brief tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Maria…

San Luis Obispo…

Morro Bay…

Pismo Beach…

Atascadero…

Arroyo Grande…

Nipomo…

Cambria…

Vandenberg Space Force Base…

Orcutt…

Grover Beach…

Guadalupe…

Oceano…

Avila Beach…

Diablo Canyon…

Cayucos…

Baywood-Los Osos…

Shell Beach…

and Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.