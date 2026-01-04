Flash Flood Warning issued January 4 at 11:38AM PST until January 4 at 12:15PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 1215 PM PST.

* At 1138 AM PST, Flash flooding is ongoing. Heavy rain has ended

for now. However, significant flood impacts continue with multiple

reports of mud over Highway 101 with rainfall runoff potentially

producing new or worsening impacts within the next hour.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Rock slides and

mud slides.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 101 between La Conchita and Western Ventura, highway 33

south of Lake Casitas to highway 101, and surrounding hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.