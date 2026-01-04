Beach Hazards Statement issued January 4 at 1:16PM PST until January 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf expected. Minor coastal flooding due to

abnormally high tides between 7.0 and 7.5 feet and gusty

southerly winds.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern

Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No

significant damage is expected. There is an increased risk of

ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out

to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and

capsize small boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak high tides are expected between 8am

and 11 am. Surf is expected to build and peak during the

afternoon hours today.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.