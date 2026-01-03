Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 1:00AM PST until January 3 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, and Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of
damage due to fallen trees.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.