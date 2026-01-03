Flash Flood Warning issued January 3 at 12:51PM PST until January 3 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1251 PM PST, Flash flooding continues in the region with
additional moderate rain possible through 2 pm.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Rock slides and mud
slides.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland, Isla Vista, La
Conchita, Goleta, Mission Canyon, Hope Ranch, and Santa Barbara
Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.